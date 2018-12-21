Home Cities Bengaluru

To ease traffic, BMRCL plans road over Metro line at Tin Factory

This flyover will be mostly on ORR piers above the common stretch on Old Madras Road.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic pile-up near KR Puram bridge next to Tin Factory in Bengaluru as BMRCL construction work is in progress. | Pushkar V

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help sort out the traffic mess at Outer Ring Road (ORR) during peak hours, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is mulling an elevated road at the Tin Factory Junction. According to the present plan, this road will be constructed simultaneously with the upcoming Central Silk Board-KR Puram line, the contract of which will be retendered by BMRCL.

A senior Metro official told The New Indian Express that traffic on ORR merges with traffic on Old Madras Road at Tin Factory, creating much chaos and congestion every day. “To help mitigate the road traffic there, BMRCL is looking at creating a four-lane road that would come up above the proposed ORR Line”.

This flyover will be mostly on ORR piers above the common stretch on Old Madras Road. “At the drawing board stage, it clearly seems doable, and the BMRCL is now working out the details. Once the technical feasibility is worked out, the state government will be requested for approval and funding,” the official added.

Such an elevated road seems a possibility, as BMRCL is carrying out a similar project at Central Silk Board, he added. “The peak hour traffic in front of Tin Factory is 2.6 times that of the road capacity. We want to contribute our bit to ease the bottleneck there,” he said.

Since the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ORR Line was readied in house, BMRCL is in a position to make changes without having to consult any external agency. According to the DPR released in October 2016, an average of 18,750 vehicles are present on the ORR every hour. During peak hour, this number shoots up by two to three times the average.

ORR LINE RETENDERING WILL TAKE TIME

Due to internal problems within infrastructure firm IL & FS Engineering and Constructions, the lowest bidder for ORR Line package-1, the tender was discharged by BMRCL, as the financial capability of the firm to complete the project became suspect. Asked about the way forward for this line, the official said, “It will take four to six months now for the project to be re-tendered. We can do it only after getting the necessary approvals from the Central government.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp