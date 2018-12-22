Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC stays transfer of khata of estate next to Tataguni

The said land abuts the Bannerghatta National Park and is also a reserved forest area.

Karnataka High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the order passed by the Special Deputy Commissioner-2, Bengaluru district, Rangappa to transfer the khatha of 285.09 acres belonging to the government, next to Tataguni, the Roerich estate on Kanakapura Road, in favour of some private parties.
Interestingly, the state government itself had moved the court against the order made by its own officer.

Hearing the petition filed by the Revenue Department and Tahsildar of Bengaluru South taluk, Justice G Narendar stayed the order to make the khatha of the land, worth crores, bearing survey no 137 at BM Kaval village, over to private parties Nagamma and Motamma.

“The Special Deputy Commissioner on October 23, 2018, passed an order holding that the land in question is ‘hiduvali’ (holding) land and as such he has no jurisdiction to proceed with the matter. However, he has passed an order holding that the khata proceedings can be made in respect of 285.09 acres on the basis of the sale deeds in favour of Motamma and Nagamma, who claimed that they are the legal representative of the land owner Erappa”, the Revenue Department said.The department also claimed that taking advantage of the illegal order, the beneficiaries are trying to trespass into the land. The said land abuts the Bannerghatta National Park and is also a reserved forest area.

