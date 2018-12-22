Home Cities Bengaluru

Students challenged to build ‘contraptions’ with usual household materials

A city-based NGO has come up with a new initiative called ‘Sci cascade’ to increase the use of basic science knowledge in daily life.

Published: 22nd December 2018

Challenge here is to come up with out-of-the-box contraptions

By Shrabona Ghosh
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city-based NGO has come up with a new initiative called ‘Sci cascade’ to increase the use of basic science knowledge in daily life. The initiative by Prayoga is a contraption building competition for middle and high school students. The challenge of the competition lies in having to use everyday, household objects to come up with out-of-the-box contraptions.

The process will require a host of engineering skills and scientific principles. “We believe that learning by empirical methods elevates science from fundamental concepts to science in action. It enhances the critical and scientific thinking process of the individual,” said Dr HS Nagaraja, chief mentor of Prayoga.

In addition, the NGO is also coming up with an educational research laboratory to help underprivileged children. The laboratory will be equipped with world-class equipment, where students can research and get hands-on with science. “Science is a way of thinking, and we aim to make ‘science in action’ a part of life”, the chief mentor added.

The competition will be held under two categories: Kanchenjunga- Middle school (Classes 5 to 7) and Mount Everest - High school students (Classes 8 to 10). January 4 is the last date to register and upload videos of contraptions. The finalists will be announced on January 10 and the grand finale will be held on January 20.  Details are available on prayoga.org.in/events/. A cash prize of `2.5 lakh will be given away.

