Bizman fulfils friend’s last wish, builds cancer wing 

BENGALURU: It was his brother-in-law’s last wish to have a cancer hospital built for poor people. Now, 76-year-old R K Sipani, has fulfilled his promise made to his friend and relative, Dhanraj Daga, by building a 390-bed wing at Kidwai.

“It was Daga’s dream that we build a hospital for the poor. He was 73 and died three years ago due to cardiac issues. A few months before his death, we visited Kidwai hospital and sought permission from then director to ensure that the project was completed,” he said.

The ‘RK Sipani and Daga Block’, spread across 64,000 sqft, was inaugurated on Saturday by the CM. “The Sipani and Daga families’ effort to ensure that the poor benefitted. The Sipani family’s contribution is commendable,” the CM said.

The Sipani and Daga families reportedly came to Karnataka about 60 years ago and have been living in Bengaluru for over three decades now. The Sipani family, which is into the construction business, also runs a charitable home for the homeless.

The CM also announced grant of government land for them to come up with a full-fledged charitable home. “You do not have to run from pillar to post for getting land sanctioned for the noble cause of senior citizens’ care. I will ensure that the land is sanctioned,” Kumaraswamy said.

Sipani Seva Sadan at Channasandra is a charitable home run in partnership with RVM Foundation. The home, which was started in 2012, has managed to shelter more than 400 people. What started as a 150-bed facility now has 450 beds with its own staff and facilities. “Most of the inmates there are disabled and mentally challenged senior citizens. Many are thrown out by their families, leaving them with no option but to die. We ensure that these senior citizens are well cared for with medical services,” said Sipani.