Home Cities Bengaluru

Bizman fulfils friend’s last wish, builds cancer wing 

It was his brother-in-law’s last wish to have a cancer hospital built for poor people.

Published: 23rd December 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was his brother-in-law’s last wish to have a cancer hospital built for poor people. Now, 76-year-old R K Sipani, has fulfilled his promise made to his friend and relative, Dhanraj Daga, by building a 390-bed wing at Kidwai. 

“It was Daga’s dream that we build a hospital for the poor. He was 73 and died three years ago due to cardiac issues. A few months before his death, we visited Kidwai hospital and sought permission from then director to ensure that the project was completed,” he said.

The ‘RK Sipani and Daga Block’, spread across 64,000 sqft, was inaugurated on Saturday by the CM. “The Sipani and Daga families’ effort to ensure that the poor benefitted. The Sipani family’s contribution is commendable,” the CM said.

The Sipani and Daga families reportedly came to Karnataka about 60 years ago and have been living in Bengaluru for over three decades now. The Sipani family, which is into the construction business, also runs a charitable home for the homeless.

The CM also announced grant of government land for them to come up with a full-fledged charitable home. “You do not have to run from pillar to post for getting land sanctioned for the noble cause of senior citizens’ care. I will ensure that the land is sanctioned,” Kumaraswamy said.

Sipani Seva Sadan at Channasandra is a charitable home run in partnership with RVM Foundation. The home, which was started in 2012, has managed to shelter more than 400 people. What started as a 150-bed facility now has 450 beds with its own staff and facilities.  “Most of the inmates there are disabled and mentally challenged senior citizens. Many are thrown out by their families, leaving them with no option but to die. We ensure that these senior citizens are well cared for with medical services,” said Sipani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cancer hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp