Home Cities Bengaluru

Hindustan Airport has its own Gatwick moment with drone

HAL police detained Syed, 24, and Bharath, 28, both residents of Whitefield, and employed with a private advertising firm.

Published: 23rd December 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Hindustan Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid all the chaos about an unidentified drone at Gatwick airport in London disrupting traffic, HAL airport in Bengaluru faced something similar when a complaint filed by the Helicopter division of HAL led to the detention of two people who are accused of illegally flying a drone equipped with a camera, to shoot a film of a nearby real estate project. The incident took place on December 15. 
HAL police detained Syed, 24, and Bharath, 28, both residents of Whitefield, and employed with a private advertising firm. 

According to police, Krishna Naik, chief manager of the Helicopter division of HAL, filed a complaint on Thursday, informing police that a ‘Rudra’ helicopter, the armed version of HAL Dhruv chopper, was being piloted by Hari Nair, an experimental test pilot with HAL, on December 12 for testing when around 1.30pm, the drone showed up on the radar of the chopper in the premises surrounding HAL. The complainant goes on to say that this unauthorised flying of a drone could have posed a threat to the safety of the mission as well as the pilot. 

Police added that they were interrogating the duo while also taking the assistance of experts to understand what the drone was recording. They registered a case against the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HAL airport drone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp