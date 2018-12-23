Relief for motorists as road widening begins at Karmelaram

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that is set to come as a huge relief to the residents of Karmelaram as well as motorists travelling to Sarjapur and Gunjur, the work to widen the road at the railway level crossing gate on Karmelaram Main Road commenced on Saturday morning.

P C Mohan, MP for Bengaluru Central and Aravind Limbavalli, MLA for Mahadevapura, laid the foundation stone during the groundbreaking ceremony held within the station premises.

An average of 1,29,000 vehicles pass through LC gate No. 132, located at Karmelaram on the Bengaluru-Salem main railway line. The road is being widened from the existing 7.5 m to 11 m with Mohan contributing the project cost of Rs 14 lakh from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development funds.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohan said, “Owing to the high traffic congestion here, it takes 30 minutes even after the railway gate opens for vehicles to leave the gate. The widening of the road, expected to be completed in a month, will offer temporary relief to residents.”

A railway overbridge, which will be a permanent solution, will come up later, he added.

Mulberry Woods Apartment resident, Thirupurasundari, who passes through this gate daily said, “It is so frustrating, especially in the mornings, to cross the gate. This is due to the heavy build up right outside the building until Panathur Raod on one side and until Wipro Gate on Sarjapur Road side.”

Rajya Sabha member D Kupendra Reddy announced Rs10 lakh as his contribution towards railway infrastructure projects in the city. Limbavalli said an underpass will be opened near Panathur Road in which only light traffic vehicles can pass. Varthur corporator Pushpa Manjunath, Bellandur corporator Asha Suresh and Divisional Railway Manager R S Saxena were present.