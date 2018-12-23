Home Cities Bengaluru

Relief for motorists as road widening begins at Karmelaram

P C Mohan, MP for Bengaluru Central and Aravind Limbavalli, MLA for Mahadevapura, laid the foundation stone during the groundbreaking ceremony held within the station premises. 

Published: 23rd December 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Due to the narrow road at Karmelaram level crossing gate, it takes motorists a long time to leave the spot even after the railway gate is opened | s lalitha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that is set to come as a huge relief to the residents of Karmelaram as well as motorists travelling to Sarjapur and Gunjur, the work to widen the road at the railway level crossing gate on Karmelaram Main Road commenced on Saturday morning.

P C Mohan, MP for Bengaluru Central and Aravind Limbavalli, MLA for Mahadevapura, laid the foundation stone during the groundbreaking ceremony held within the station premises. 

An average of 1,29,000 vehicles pass through LC gate No. 132, located at Karmelaram on the Bengaluru-Salem main railway line. The road is being widened from the existing 7.5 m to 11 m with Mohan contributing the project cost of Rs 14 lakh from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development funds.  
Speaking on the occasion, Mohan said, “Owing to the high traffic congestion here, it takes 30 minutes even after the railway gate opens for vehicles to leave the gate. The widening of the road, expected to be completed in a month, will offer temporary relief to residents.” 

A railway overbridge, which will be a permanent solution, will come up later, he added. 
Mulberry Woods Apartment resident, Thirupurasundari, who passes through this gate daily said, “It is so frustrating, especially in the mornings, to cross the gate. This is due to the heavy build up right outside the building until Panathur Raod on one side and until Wipro Gate on Sarjapur Road side.”

Rajya Sabha member D Kupendra Reddy announced Rs10 lakh as his contribution towards railway infrastructure projects in the city. Limbavalli said an underpass will be opened near Panathur Road in which only light traffic vehicles can pass.  Varthur corporator Pushpa Manjunath, Bellandur corporator Asha Suresh and Divisional Railway Manager R S Saxena were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karmelaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp