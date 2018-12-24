Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s trees breathe easy after getting respite from metal cages

The metal fences were installed at the trees’ infancy stages and according to volunteers, should have been removed five years later

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Concerned about the city’s green cover, several volunteers from Bengaluru went around many areas and removed metal fences which were affecting the health of young trees by not letting them grow. The initiative, which saw participation by the forest cell of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as well as many volunteers and experts, will help many trees breathe easy. 

Speaking to City Express, tree doctor Vijay Nishant said, “The main objective of the camp is to help the tree and prevent it from girdling. This is a process by which a strip of bark is removed from the entire circumference of a branch or the trunk of the tree. This, in turn, leads to the death of the tree over time. The metal fences, which are so crucial in protecting the tree in its infancy, later result in its unhealthy growth if they are not removed. “These fences were installed at the time the trees were being planted and were supposed to be removed after five years but this has not happened,” a volunteer said. 

Nishant, who noticed the issue, took up the matter with the BBMP Forest Cell to complete the task. “It is important to uninstall the metal fences as they affect the bark of the tree. This might lead to infection and decay, and weaken the main stem, thereby causing a significant decline in the tree’s overall health,” Nishant said. 

As part of the drive, the volunteers will also treat the tree with proper medication to improve its health. 
Beeswax, coconut oil and other ingredients will be used to treat the infected portions, Nishant explained. 
MK Cholarajappa, head of the forest cell of BBMP said that the campaign has been under discussion since November. “We have requested the help of volunteers. It is important to conserve trees and maintain their health. We also work on creating awareness,” he said. On Friday, Simhadri, a part of the Vruksha foundation, said many volunteers were upbeat about participating in the drive. 

