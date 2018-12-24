RR Nagar residents to get lung space, thanks to high court

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A dusty ground in Rajarajeshwari Nagar will soon be converted into a lung space for the residents, following the Karnataka High Court’s direction to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The ground was being used by the BEML Employees Society Township Club Cricket Academy to play cricket. The Society kept the ground locked, and did not allow anyone to enter. After local residents complained to BBMP, the Palike, claiming ownership of the ground, swooped down and locked the gates of the 1 acre 29 gunta property on Survey number 142. The dispute between BBMP and the BEML Employees Society arose after BBMP denied permission to BEML Employees Society Township Club Cricket Academy to play cricket here.

The cricket academy filed a writ petition in the High Court against the BBMP. The court on December 21 asked the BBMP to develop the park, and said the cricket academy cannot claim ownership of a public park in the city.

In its recent hearing on the matter, the HC said: “Subject to further consideration that it is an admitted position that the property on Sy. No. 142 measuring 1 acre 29 guntas is stated to be a property in the nature of park vesting with the BBMP, in the light of the submission that there are certain legal issues pending, the petitioner, subject to further orders would not be entitled to operate a cricket academy.”

According to the BBMP, the land is situated near the zonal office of the BBMP in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. As it is located close to BEML Layout and campus, the employees had been playing cricket.KD Deshapande, head of the BBMP Legal Cell, told TNIE, “The property belongs to BBMP and was marked as a park. A park is believed to be a green space. But, there was no greenery at all since it was being used for sports activity by BEML Employees Association. Also, they had been locking the gates and not allowing local residents to enter the park. It is also an admission that BBMP did not develop or maintain the park. But as the High Court has asked us why BBMP has not developed the park yet, it is understood that we now have to develop it and allow local residents to use it. We are already in possession of the ground, and BBMP will soon develop it for public use,” he said.