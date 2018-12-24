They dig graves for just Rs 1,000 per month

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It takes hours of preparation for employees working at graveyards and crematoriums before they accept the body to be laid to rest. From digging graves for burial to arranging firewood for the pyre, they make every possible effort to ensure that the kin of the deceased do not have to face much hassles. In return, they are paid a paltry Rs 1,000 every month.

Eshwar has been working at TR Mills for the last 22 years, where he arranges firewood for the dead. Here only two people work, and 18 to 20 bodies, on an average, come for cremation daily. “We have only two people to make all the arrangements and clean up the place later. We need at least three more people,’’ said Manju.

“I had joined for Rs 200 per month, and 22 years later, I still get paid just Rs 1,000. Officials have assured to increase our salary to Rs 14,000, but till date we are receiving only Rs 1,000,’’ Manju said. He resides near Srirampura, and takes bus to reach his workplace every day.

“We get neither any weekly off, nor ESI, PF or mid-day meal facilities like pourakarmikas,’’ he added.

Forty-five years old Antony has been working as a cleaner at Madiga burial ground for the last 15 years. He told The New Indian Express, “I sweep and keep the graveyard clean, but I do not get any salary.’’

When contacted, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said that the BBMP has already passed the order on salary hike. “There is some confusion over ESI and PF, and we will get a better picture in the next few days. Gravediggers will get salary hike with effect from this month,’’ she added.