Viewers still message to ask why I quit Crime Patrol: Actor Anup Soni

BENGALURU: Actor Anup Soni has co-authored a book based on the episodes showcased on the crime show Crime Patrol, the series he hosted for eight years. The book, Crime Patrol-The Most Thrilling Stories, covers the issue of crime across India, trying to help readers recognise the signs of impending crimes. It also focuses on perpetrators and gives an insight into their minds.

Soni said it was a collective idea of his, journalist Oswald Pereira and the Westland publication team to write a book that can reach out to more people. “There still might be some people who haven’t watched the show but would like to read more about it. Pereira and I were acquaintances. He had written a lot on crime and suggested we work on the book,” he said. This is the first book that the artiste has penned. The experience was thrilling, he said, and he enjoyed writing the book. As he had worked on the show for years, it was easy for him to shortlist the stories. It took about seven months to finish the book, he said.

“Even when I was hosting the show, I would read the entire research that went into making the episode. But while writing the book, the narration was different. It had to be written in a way where the reader would be able to visualise the story. We had to add some dramatic elements to enhance the narration. On the show, we could show what a house looks like, but in the book, we had to explain it. The real story may have had five people involved but we have had to eliminate a character or two if didn’t really play a big role in the story,” explained Sonii.

Though all related to crime, Soni says the stories were still different. “There’s a crime of passion. Some are out of greed, revenge and lust,” he said. While this is the first edition of the book, he doesn’t rule out the possibility of another edition to cover more stories.

The actor said the Crime Patrol show is an important part of his life but he had to quit it to explore other opportunities. “The show changed me a lot as a person, in a positive way. My attitude and perspective towards life changed. I have hosted 16,112 episodes and I had to take a break to focus on other acting opportunities. I like to play different roles,” he said. Soni added that fans still message him on Instagram,

asking him to come back on the show. “I explain to them why I quit the show. They then understand and say that they are waiting to see me back on screen,” he said. The actor is working on a web series for Netflix, theatre production and a couple of films.