Accused in Bengaluru constable exam paper leak gets anticipatory bail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An Additional City Civil and Sessions Court has granted anticipatory bail to CT Basavaraju, one of the accused in a case registered by the Cyber Crime Police regarding leakage of question papers prepared by the government to conduct written test for recruitment of police constables.

Judge Vidyadhar Shirahatti granted the anticipatory bail to Basavaraju (42), a resident of Boragondanahalli in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district. The court, however, imposed certain conditions, including that the accused should appear before the police on or before December 31 for investigation.

The Cyber Crime Police have registered a case under different provisions of the IT Act and IPC against the accused and others. According to the complaint, the CCB had received credible information that the accused had developed a network for theft of question papers 15 days prior to written test conducted for recruitment of constables and allegedly collected Rs 6-8 lakh from each candidate and played fraud. Basavaraju said he did not commit any offence as alleged in the complaint. The public prosecutor, however, opposed anticipatory bail saying that the accused would threaten the witnesses and would abscond.