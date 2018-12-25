Home Cities Bengaluru

Amazon accuses Bengaluru- based service provider of Rs 69 lakh fraud

Amazon staff members posing as customers conned the company by buying expensive products and then asking for a refund by claiming the products to be fake.

Published: 25th December 2018

Amazon

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Representatives of global e-commerce giant Amazon on Saturday filed a case against Dependo Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd and four of its staff, accusing them of cheating the company by buying expensive products and then returning fake products.

The FIR read that the accused conned Amazon of Rs 69.6 lakh by returning 854 products. The accused named in the complaint are Ravikumar, Sonu, Mohammed Anwar and Shiv Naik, residents of Koramangala.

A senior police officer said that Nishad Sharma, an authorised representative with Amazon in Delhi, had alleged that Ravikumar and three other staff working with Dependo Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd, created fake accounts and email IDs to place orders with Amazon.

Ravikumar, posing as a customer, linked a Paytm bank account to get a refund after returning fake products. Naik, an assistant manager, had helped him place orders for the costly products, especially hard disks and iPhone accessories.

After a few days, they returned fake products to get refunds and thus caused a loss of Rs 69.6 lakh to the company. He demanded that legal action be taken against the accused, who are still at large. Based on a complaint, police are verifying facts and preliminary investigations revealed that it is a well-organised racket. A special team has been formed to nab the accused. The accused had created 43 fake Paytm accounts and email IDs, which they would deactivate soon after getting the refund. Calls by TNIE to the Dependo spokesperson went unanswered.

Amazon Amazon police complaint Amazon fake products

