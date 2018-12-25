Court orders Karnataka Congress leader Santosh Lad to pay up Rs 7.25 crore in cheque bounce case

Yathiraju By

BENGALURU: Terming the imposition of a five-month simple imprisonment sentence on former minister and Congress leader Santhosh S Lad by a magistrate court “excessive”, the Principal City Civil and Sessions Court modified the sentence to a payout of Rs 7,25,05,000.

The case related to a cheque bounce case filed by TN Venkatesh alias Rockline Venkatesh, director of Rockline Entertainment Private Limited. Upholding the conviction passed by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on June 19, 2017, Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge Shivashankar B Amarannavar modified the sentence while partly allowing a criminal appeal by Santhosh Lad, questioning the legality and correctness of the judgment and sentence passed by the magistrate court. The offences were listed under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

“The conviction of the appellant for offence under Section 138 of Negotiable Instrument Act is affirmed. The imposition of sentence is modified. The appellant is sentenced to pay a fine of Rs 7,25,05,000 and, in default, shall undergo simple imprisonment for six months. Out of the fine amount, Rs 7.25 crore is ordered to be paid to Rockline Entertainment Private Limited towards compensation and the balance amount of Rs 5,000 shall be remitted to the state,” the sessions court said in its order.

APPEAL DISMISSED

The sessions court also dismissed an appeal filed by Rockline Entertainment Private Limited seeking to enhance the punishment imposed on Santhosh Lad, on the ground that no proper explanation was given for filing an appeal after a lapse of more than a year.

CASE HISTORY

■ Media One Global Entertainment Ltd., represented by director Dr J Murali Manohar, was in need of funds to clear a loan of D6 crore he had availed from Sheetal Developers

■ Santhosh Lad approached Rockline Entertainment Private Limited with a request to save Media One Global Entertainment Limited, which produced Rajinikanth-starrer Kochadaiyaan, by lending Rs 6 crore; assured he would be a guarantor

■ Money loaned to Media One

■ May 14, 2015: Cheques issued by Lad dishonoured due to “insufficient funds”

■ Rockline Entertainment Pvt Ltd moves magistrate court

■ June 19, 2017: Lad convicted

■ Dec 2018: Sessions court modifies the sentence, considering age, quantum of cheques and Lad’s post. Directs Lad to pay Rockline D7.25 crore