Technical snag hits Bengaluru Metro run on Monday morning

Metro officials were updated about the technical snag 15-20 minutes after the issue.

Published: 25th December 2018 08:04 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Failure of power supply to Signalling System at Indiranagar Metro Station led to a slow movement of Namma Metro trains and cancellation of six round trips on Monday. Around 9.45 am, there was a failure of power supply. Due to this, trains running between MG Road and SV Road were run with restricted speeds. This resulted in delays of 5-15 minutes on the Purple Line. Normal train services were restored at 11 am. Further, this also resulted in the cancellation of six round trips from Baiyappanahalli and Mysore Road stations, a BMRCL official said.

As it took little more than an hour to fix the problem, passengers on the platform had to wait for a little longer than usual as the frequency of train was hit due to the technical snag. It is learnt that the passengers, who boarded the train without prior information of the glitch, were in for confusion as the display boards inside the train reportedly went blank. Also, as the trains ran under restricted speeds, it took longer for them to reach their destinations.

Even the staffers at Metro stations did not have any information about the cause for the delay initially and they had difficulty in explaining the passengers the reason for the delay. However, they were updated about technical snag 15-20 minutes later.

Bengaluru Metro Namma Metro Bengaluru metro failure Bangalore metro services

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp