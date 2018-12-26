Snazzy, tech-savvy solutions, thanks to Bengaluru students 

Suraksha P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Installing close circuit television cameras might just be a thing of the past. Imagine getting alerts on your phone for every person -- known and unknown — that enters your house. This might soon be a reality, said Roshan Fernandes, Anisha Rodrigues and Sudeepa KB, from Nitte Mahalinga Adyantha Memorial Institute of Technology, who recently presented a paper on facial recognition systems that improvise on the existing ones in the market.

The trio were among the 150 delegates present at the three-day international conference on Information Processing, organised by Bangalore University.According to Fernandes, a face is detected in a live video and the system tries to extract features for facial recognition. “This system also secures homes from theft by instantly detecting unusual activity, as well as allowing users to view the theft details.

The system then transmits the face details over IoT, to be viewed by users on their phone or tablet anywhere. Thus, it can recognise whether he is a known or unknown person,” he added, in his presentation. Users will also be notified when the person comes home. “The proposed work can be useful to the differently-abled as the system includes voice recognition to help and guide them,” read their paper.

Automatic spring cleaning

Chores like sweeping and mopping are droll-worthy tasks for anyone. SWAKSH, an automatic vacuum cleaner, offers a solution for this at `2,000. The device has been developed by Siddharth Srivastava of IIT Kanpur, Ayushi Nigam of Rama University, Kanpur, Monika Arya of PES Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, and Shalini Lamba of Lucknow’s National PG College.

“This version currently uses a simple concept of image depth recognition. It basically uses two cameras to monitor the area under consideration and finds the distance where unclean patches are present,” said Srivastava.

Professor KR Venugopal, vice chancellor, Bangalore University, said, “It is not easy to translate papers into prototypes and get patents for the same. At the every least, this conference, held for the 14th year now provides a platform for brainstorming and so many ideas have been generated.”