All work, more play

K Rathna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Imagine a game that teaches your child how to problem solve, code or how to appreciate cultural diversity. Sounds too good to be true? Not with Learning Yogi’s ‘Atlas Mission’, an epic story-driven and game-based learning platform that helps children across different socio-economic groups.

Rubia Braun

Besides the above, the app also helps children with curricular topics like reading, mathematics and science.

Learning Yogi was co-founded by the husband and wife team of Sumantra Roy from India and Rubia Braun from Australia, both of whom are successful serial entrepreneurs. They established Learning Yogi in 2014 in Bengaluru with the aim of using technology to revolutionise the education system.

The current version of the Atlas Mission app is focused primarily on kids aged 3 - 7 years. In the years to come, the product will encompass all age groups from 2 to 16. The contents are in English and the app can be easily downloaded on Android, iOS and Kindle.

Roy said, “The Atlas Mission app helps children master skills that are required for success in the 21st century. While playing the game, children virtually visit different countries around the world and learn about the unique cultural characteristics of those countries. This helps children develop an appreciation for cultural diversity at a young age.”

Braun said their vision is to ensure that economically disadvantaged kids around the world get access to a high quality education. “We have incorporated a non-profit sister organisation called the Learning Yogi Foundation which will partner with other non-profit organisations to distribute the Atlas Mission to low-income communities in developing countries”, she added.

Roy started his first venture at the age of 16, when he was still in school. He brings with him a diversified background in technology, education and marketing. Before Learning Yogi, he founded two other companies in the technology space.

“The response so far has been extremely positive. Parents have also commented on how their kids have significantly improved their reading skills after playing with the Atlas Mission. The challenge is hiring the right people who will be a good fit with our culture and our mission. It is very important for us that anyone who joins us understands the importance of the work we do ,” said Braun.

The team makes sure to maintain the right balance between play and learning in all their games. They have already started building content for other age groups and are looking for partners to scale up their social impact.

Where did the idea come from?

“We always felt that the education system in most countries was doing a poor job of teaching children the skills they need to succeed in today’s world. In spite of decades of effort, many countries haven’t been able to ensure that underprivileged kids have access to high-quality education opportunities. So we started Learning Yogi in order to reinvent the education system for the 21st century,” said the couple.

Meet the team

The team members are a talented international group of children’s education and UX specialists (user experience), game developers, game designers and artists who have worked with organisations like Electronic Arts, BBC Kids, Disney, Sesame Street, etc.