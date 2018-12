Arrangements in place for safe New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru traffic police have issued traffic advisory to be followed on New Year’s Eve and January 1. The following arrangements have been made with a view to ensure free flow of traffic and also to avoid road accidents.

No parking on these roads till 2am on Tuesday

MG Road (from Jewel de Paragon Junction to Trinity Circle), Cubbon Road, Residency Road, Richmond Road, Infantry Road, Brigade Road (up to Old Ashok Nagar PS Jn), Church Street, Museum Road, Rest House Road, Kamaraj Road (from Cauvery Arts & Crafts Jn to Dickenson Jn), St Marks Road, Magrath Road, Commissariat Road, Markham Road, Main Guard Cross Road, Dispensary Road and Indiranagar 100 Ft Road.

Vehicles parked on any of the above-mentioned roads will be immediately towed away after 4 pm and a fine will be levied on the owner. Such vehicles will be released only after 6 am on Tuesday.