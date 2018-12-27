Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru to have more composting centres

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to promote segregation and in situ composting at source level in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahnagara Palike (BBMP) will soon start composting Kalika Kendra in each zonal jurisdiction, such as Mahadevapura, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, West, Yelahanka, South and East.

The move comes after the positive results from the existing composting Kalika Kendra in HSR Layout, jointly conducted by BBMP and Swachagraha (a group of volunteers involved in spreading awareness about waste recycling).

D Randeep, additional commissioner Solid Waste Management, BBMP, said, “We are currently working on the amendments and the new clause to be brought in the SWM Rules. However, as the local civic body has the power to implement the rules, we can’t impose on an individual. In that case, there is a need to spread awareness about in situ composting in the city. The current composting Kalika Kendra in HSR Layout has been doing a terrific job. Thus we have decided to take up this initiative in all eight zones of BBMP.”

He added that composting would not be difficult as the park’s space in zones can be utilised. “There are many ways to convert waste to compost on the terrace of buildings, so it makes sense to involve Residential Welfare Associations (RWA) to spread awareness about the matter,” Randeep said.He added that the meeting with Swachagraha and other RWAs will be soon held to finalise the initiative and identify the best place for such Kalika Kendra at zonal level.

The Kalika Kendra has been training individuals and RWAs on how to take up terrace gardening by using waste-generated compost. The park where the initiative is currently held has been operating 6am to 11am and from 4pm to 8pm and the Kalika Kendra will be open to public on all days.According to BBMP, the Kalika Kendra currently has about 300 residents from surrounding areas visiting daily.

BBMP crackdown
The BBMP has decided to come down heavily on bulk generators in the city, such as bars, pubs and restaurants, in case of dumping waste in public places during the new year. The BBMP has decided to conduct raids and inspections during new year celebrations to keep an eye.
Mayor Gangambike said, “We will conduct inspection in commercial areas on December 31, January 1, 2 and 3 to prevent such bulk acts and will fine them in case of violation.”

