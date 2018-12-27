Bus gutted as garbage heap catches fire

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private bus was gutted on Wednesday after the garbage heap on which it was parked caught fire. The incident took place on Wednesday around 9.20 am, and residents near Hoskere Halli Main Road spotted the bus in flames. Fire brigade officials were informed and they rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The bus, belonging to one Lakshmi Vimala, a resident of D’Souza Nagar, was damaged completely in the incident. Fire brigade officials said that the bus tyres initially caught fire which spread to the whole bus. They suspect that a garbage heap nearby caught fire after a lit cigarette was thrown on it.