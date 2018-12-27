City cops get 911 bikes, hope to improve policing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help city police fight crime, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy dedicated 911 patrolling bikes to them on Wednesday. These bikes will help strengthen and increase the patrolling fleet of the Bengaluru City Police, said Kumaraswamy.

The TVS Apache RTR-160 bikes, purchased at a cost of Rs 7.11 crore, have been allotted to 108 law & order police stations, 44 traffic police stations, two women police stations and to various units such as the intelligence division, VVIP security division, control Room and CAR units of the city police. These bikes have strengthened the existing fleet of 272 Hoysala patrolling vehicles in the city.

After dedicating the bikes for public service at Vidhana Soudha, Kumaraswamy said: “I hope the bikes will help the police in operating swiftly and will enhance their response to distress calls and chasing criminals, especially chain-snatchers.” He added that more CCTV cameras will be installed too.