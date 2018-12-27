Home Cities Bengaluru

Get ready to pay stiff fine for not segregating waste

Published: 27th December 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP officials will soon come knocking on your door with penalty receipts the very next day if you do not segregate your waste while handing it over to the waste collection tipper.BBMP will start the initiative from next week in all the 198 wards in order to make waste segregation mandatory. According to BBMP, not segregating waste is an offence equal to littering.

The fine amount ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 25,000. According to BBMP, such attempts had failed earlier due to lack of clarity about the criteria of offence to fix the fine amount.BBMP had conducted operations during the night with the help of retired marshals and have collected Rs16 lakh as fine.

BBMP chief N Manjunatha Prasad told The New Indian Express, “We had sent the new draft to the government on revised penalty amount for various violations in SWM committed by public and bulk generators. The draft has been approved and we will impose heavy fines on people who do not segregate waste.”

D Randeep, Additional Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, said, “Not segregating waste is equal to littering. Without segregating wet and dry waste at source, BBMP cannot ensure effective waste management. Collection tippers crew and pourakarmikas will report to the area health inspectors and they will impose the fines.”

