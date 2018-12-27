Home Cities Bengaluru

Lost vehicles a lost cause in Bengaluru city

Any person who loses a bike or car in Bengaluru may as well forget it for good, considering the detection rate of vehicles stolen in the city.

Published: 27th December 2018 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Any person who loses a bike or car in Bengaluru may as well forget it for good, considering the detection rate of vehicles stolen in the city. According to data, of the 17,021 vehicles stolen in the past three years, city police have been able to find about one in four of them. Most of the stolen vehicles are two-wheelers, which are easy prey for thieves, especially in the relatively affluent areas of the city.   

However, police officials maintain that the cases of bike thefts in the city have been on a decline and proactive steps are being taken to reduce the number of thefts. Between January 2016 and November 2018, data shows that the Bengaluru city police have been able to recover only 4,698 vehicles of the 17,021 stolen in the city - for a recovery rate of 28 per cent. In the three-year period, 2017 recorded the highest number of complaints – 6,156. However, only 1,814 vehicles were recovered, that is, just 30 per cent of the stolen vehicles.

Similarly, only 1,588 of the 5,842 cases - 27 per cent - were detected by the police in 2016, and 1,296 of the 5,023 cases - 26 per cent - have been detected till November 30 this year. Of the number of theft cases reported, Bengaluru West police division recorded the highest number of complaints, with 939 cases, while Bengaluru North East division registered the least number of motor vehicle theft cases. Bengaluru South and South East divisions, which had registered the maximum number of cases under this category in the past two years, witnessed a decline during the current year.

Speaking to Express, Dr Boralingaiah, DCP South East, said that motorcycle cases were decreasing on a yearly basis. To a question, he said that recovery rate of stolen vehicles was also improving during the period. He added that thefts were relatively more in affluent regions of the city and in places where people were active throughout the night. “There are a lot of commercial areas in the Southern part of the city which make it easy for people to lift vehicles parked along the road,” he said.

Sources also said that the main challenge in the recovery of vehicles was that they were either disassembled soon after the theft or were sold off in other states. “During questioning we learn that the accused have sold off the vehicles for a meagre amount to an unknown person in a different state. Because of such incidents, tracking these vehicles is a challenge for policemen,” the source added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
vehicle theft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp