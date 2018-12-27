Home Cities Bengaluru

New Year's Eve: High alert in Bengaluru after NIA raids in Delhi

Police personnel will be deployed around MG Road and Brigade Road, where the crowds gather to usher in the new year.

Published: 27th December 2018

With the Christmas and New Year spirit already catching on, the showcase Brigade Road has been decked up for the celebrations | JITHENDRA M

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police have made elaborate security arrangements across the city and will be on high alert around tourist and religious places over the next few days leading up to new year's eve following an alert by the intelligence bureau over yesterday's arrests by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi and UP.

The state police have been deployed around Belagavi, Mysuru, Hubballi, and Mangaluru, while police personnel will be deployed around MG Road and Brigade Road in Bengaluru, where the crowds gather to usher in the new year.

Speaking to reporters, city police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said that heavy security has been deployed around malls and shopping complexes.

"CCTV cameras and drone cameras would be used to observe any suspicious activity, movement of people and big screens have been installed around sensitive areas to watch the crowd. To prevent untoward incidents, special teams will patrol on bikes. Special attention will be paid to ensure the safety of women revellers as well as minors who visit MG Road and surrounding areas," said Suneel Kumar.

The police will also monitor drivers from private taxi services when they pick up and drop women passengers during the night.

"We have given clear instructions to the taxi providers to ensure the safety of women. Bars and restaurant owners have been asked to take safety measures around their premises," the Commissioner added.

Bengaluru new year celebrations

