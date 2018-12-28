Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC to get 3,000 more buses; fare hike soon?

The Transport Department has decided to increase the number of buses in Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) fleet by 3,000.

Published: 28th December 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Transport Department has decided to increase the number of buses in Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) fleet by 3,000. While 1,500 of the buses will be bought by the state government, others will be operated on lease, Transport Minister D C Thammanna said here on Thursday.

He said that the state will appeal the National Green Tribunal’s decision which had stayed the procurement of diesel buses by BMTC. “Though there are lakhs of vehicles in Bengaluru, the stay is for BMTC buses alone,” he said, adding that the state will challenge the stay when the matter comes up for hearing on 
January 6.

After their proposal to hike bus fares by 18 per cent was snubbed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy a few months ago, the department will again approach the CM seeking a revision in fares. 

“Bus fares were last hiked when diesel cost `53 per litre. However, due to increase in diesel prices, various transport corporations had suffered losses estimated at `677 crore. We will apprise the CM of the situation and seek a hike,” he said.

Comments(1)

  • Shekhar
    Why are you buying Diesel Buses when it is getting Banned in Metro cities like Delhi. Buy Electric buses and you still can reduce the bus fare for further 20 to 30 percent if it is run properly
    12 hours ago reply
