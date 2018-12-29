Home Cities Bengaluru

IPS officer Madhukar Shetty dies in Hyderabad hospital

Senior IPS officer Madhukar Shetty, 46, son of legendary editor Vaddarse Raghuram Shetty, breathed his last on Friday evening at the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer Madhukar Shetty, 46, son of legendary editor Vaddarse Raghuram Shetty, breathed his last on Friday evening at the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors there confirmed that he died due to a heart condition.He was serving as Deputy Director, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, at the time of his death.

A hospital statement said that Shetty was brought in with a fever and shortness of breath, and was subsequently diagnosed to have dissection of thoracic aorta. He underwent a surgery and remained critical. All interventions failed, said Dr Guru N Reddy, founder, Continental Hospital.

The 1999 batch officer (Karnataka cadre) was known for being upright and honest. As SP of Chikkamagaluru, he and then deputy commissioner Harsh Gupta had cleared encroached land and given it to Dalits. People, applauding their work, had named the village Gupta-Shetty-Halli.

Shetty served as ASP in Bengaluru Rural District, SP in Chamarajanagar and Chikkamagaluru districts; SP, Special Task Force, during the last phase of anti-Veerappan operations; SP, Anti-Naxal Force; SP, Karnataka Lokayukta; Aide de Camp to the Governor of Karnataka and DCP (Traffic), Bengaluru.

Shetty, who was keen on understanding and studying about war crime investigations in 2008-2009, went on deputation to the United Nations Mission in Kosovo, where he worked with the War Crimes Investigation Unit.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had spoken to his Telangana counterpart K C Chandrasekhar Rao, and requested him to ensure the best of treatment. He had sent ADGP Pratap Reddy from Bengaluru to ensure this. The CM said, “On hearing about his ill-health, I spoke to the doctors and requested them to provide the best of treatment. Despite knowing that his condition was critical, I was hoping that he would win over death and recover soon. It is a great loss to the police department. We have lost a sincere and upright officer who had won many hearts. May God give his family the strength to bear his loss.”Former chief minister Siddaramaiah tweeted his condolences.

