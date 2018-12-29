Home Cities Bengaluru

New guidelines to help pet owners and apartments see eye to eye

The initiative aims to address lack of information and protect apartment associations and pet owners from potential violations of law.

Published: 29th December 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

The guidelines were drawn up with collective inputs from activists, animal lovers and apartment owners

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Imagine paying a fee for owning a pet in your apartment, or worse still, having your pet banned from an apartment complex. With increasing instances of conflict between pet owners and other residents, Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF) has come up with a set of pet ownership guidelines in apartments.

In order to give merit to everyone’s concerns, the guidelines have been prepared with inputs from animal rights activists, animal lovers and people who have faced issues with pet owners. The initiative aims to address lack of information and protect apartment associations and pet owners from potential violations of law.Nagaraja Rao, governing council representative of BAF, said, “Some apartments have by-laws that ban pet ownership, which is illegal.”

Srikanth Narasimhan, general secretary of BAF, said, “There have also been instances where pet owners have been forced to abandon pets, which is also illegal. This can lead to criminal prosecution of people who abandon pets as well as for people who have forced or intimidated a pet owner to do so.”

Although there had been disagreements, since pet owners question the need for a regulation since Prevention of Cruelty on Animals Act covers a majority of the issues stated, Srikanth said  they were still able to reach a middle ground. Around eight BAF members, including pet-owners, were present while drafting the guidelines.

Sandhya Bhat, a governing council representative of BAF and a pet owner, said, “Pet owners also need to take responsibility for their pets, by making sure they are leashed at all times in common areas. They also need to clean up in case the pets relieve themselves in common areas.”

Priya Chetty Rajagopal, an animal rights activist, added that the guidelines from BAF is an important step to ensuring that apartment associations, pet owners and other residents understand their rights and obligations properly. “These guidelines and framework can help create a conducive environment for a harmonious and peaceful co-existence between pets and humans.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pet dogs STray dogs Adopt dogs Bangalore Apartments’ Federation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp