BMTC staffers rush injured constable to hospital as passersby refuse to help

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an alleged hit-and-run case, a 36-year-old police constable from the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) sustained head injuries after falling off his bike, at Hyadala village in Nelamangala Rural police station limits on Friday night. According to reports, the injured was lying on the road for more than a hour as passersby did not help him. It was only when a BMTC bus conductor and driver saw him, that he was rushed to a private hospital and discharged on Saturday.

The Nelamangala police said that around 9.30 pm, Siddaraju, who was heading home to Dobbspet, crashed after an unidentified vehicle hit his bike. “As he was not wearing a helmet, he sustained severe head injuries. However, passersby did not help,” they added.

The police further said that around 10.30 pm, Gangadhar, BMTC driver, and Srinivas, the bus conductor, came to his help and called an ambulance. However, even that did not turn up for a while. “Finally, they shifted Siddaraju into the bus and rushed him to a nearby hospital,” they said.

The conductor and the driver told the police that they were headed towards Nelamangala when they found Siddaraju, lying about 100 metres away from the road. “As the ambulance was not available immediately, we took him in the bus, which did not have any passengers, as it was night-time,” they stated.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said, “After verifying the CCTV footage, we found out that no vehicle had hit his bike. But some villagers claimed that a speeding vehicle crashed into his bike. We are yet to take a statement from the injured to ascertain the cause of the incident.”