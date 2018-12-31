Home Cities Bengaluru

Bumpy roads  for food trucks  in 2018 

 Food trucks have been trending for a while now, ever since they entered the circuit in 2014, and I totally get why.

Published: 31st December 2018 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Food trucks mostly sell rolls and dosas

By Natasha Ali 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Food trucks have been trending for a while now, ever since they entered the circuit in 2014, and I totally get why. The concept combines the fun and ease of quick dining along with quality food, and affords one a chance to try a variety of things, in bite-sized portions. However, it never seemed to take off, at least not the ones that served gourmet food. 

A few months ago, I saw a food truck serving Bisibele and mixed rice in the Mini Forest, JP Nagar area, which struck me as a great idea. And there’s a permanent food truck set up in Jayanagar – Bready Steady Go. However for the most part, it is the typical rolls and dosa trucks one sees. I think one reason for this is that Jayanagar and Basavanagudi, old school South Bengaluru neighborhoods, still lean towards vegetarian options. 

But overall, food trucks have not reached the expected heights. When people complain of commotion and trash piles when trucks park on their street, or the trucks don’t get enough business, it will make those running them not want to come back to that particular neighbourhood. And, with no designated hawker zone by BBMP and no official permits for parking, life becomes difficult for those running the food trucks, as they are at the mercy of the local cops as well as how they are received in an area.

And with the rule that second hand trucks will not get a license to cook on board and can only serve pre-cooked meals, it restricts things. Getting a brand new truck and setting up the business is a huge cost!
(Natasha Ali helms a blog on food and travel at platedthoughts.com.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp