Home Cities Bengaluru

Every plant counts: BBMP plans tree census

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which had come under fire for axing trees in the name of various infrastructure projects, is now preparing to deliver some good news for the city.

Published: 31st December 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

The initiative was announced last year but was delayed due to lack of manpower

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which had come under fire for axing trees in the name of various infrastructure projects, is now preparing to deliver some good news for the city. The agency will conduct a tree census in January 2019, which it claims is a first-of-its-kind initiative taken up by a local civic body in urban forestry.

The BBMP has already held several meetings with experts on the matter. To cope with limitations of time and manpower, the Palike has decided to involve students of forestry, agriculture and biology from various institutions in Bengaluru, Sirsi and Ponnampet.

The census will also see participation from faculty members of various institutions in the city and Residents’ Welfare Associations. BBMP will also involve members of all ward committees for a more accurate idea of the total number of trees in the city.

The census will involve every individual tree being photographed and automatically recorded with a Global Positioning System (GPS) tag. Trees will be categorised based on age, species and number. The census will be done in phases where the trees will be first identified, categorised and then finally counted. In the final phase, BBMP will put signboards for rare and heritage trees so that the public can know more about the type of trees in Bengaluru.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said, “A census like this has already been conducted by Pune Municipal Corporation, it was systematic and scientific. We want to conduct the survey along the same lines. However, the date of commencing the census is yet to be finalised.” The census in Pune was conducted in 2013, covering nearly 32 lakh trees.

The BBMP had announced this initiative in 2017, but it was delayed due to unavailability of manpower and the upcoming assembly elections in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Tree Census

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp