Unable to tolerate stink, Electronics City residents take to streets 

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While several areas in Bengaluru have been facing garbage dumping and waste segregation issues, residents in Doddanagamangala and Chikkanagamangala, Electronics City Phase 2, got together and protested outside the local solid waste management plant recently. Over 500 residents demanded that the smell from the plant be looked into, and the burning of waste be stopped.

After the plant was set up in March this year, residents have been complaining of health problems. “We cannot even open the windows at home. Over 6,000 families in the area are suffering,” said Pranay Dubey, a resident of Chikkanagamangala.

According to Dubey, the residents started an online petition and have been protesting since October though the issue was first highlighted nine months ago. Even then, no action has been taken. “The panchayat president even visited BBMP’s joint commissioner for health and solid waste management, Sarfaraz Khan, but no response has been received so far,” said Dubey.

However, senior engineer in-charge of the plant Narasarama Rao denied that garbage was being burnt inside the plant. “Some villagers are burning waste near the plant. We had taken the residents inside the plant to prove that there is no foul smell. It is up to the panchayat president to now take action against the villagers since it comes under Anekal taluk and not the BBMP,” he said.

Waste being burnt

Residents have also accused BBMP of burning waste inside the plant which is illegal. “We have footages of wet waste being burnt inside the premises instead of being composted. Following the protest, the plant’s environmental engineer Mamatha had assured us that the smell will be contained in a week’s time,” Dubey added.

In the same boat

On Saturday, residents of Ranka Colony, Bilekahalli, protested to seek fulfilment of their demands of better safety and cleanliness by BBMP. Early last month, the residents asked the municipal corporation to pay fines for waste dumped on Ranka Road. On December 23, a two-wheeler rider skidded due to trash on the road, after being chased by stray dogs. He was then run over by a tipper.