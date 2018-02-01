BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man, said to be a BJP worker, was stabbed to death by four assailants at Chinnappa Garden in JC Nagar police limits on Wednesday night. Police have arrested two people and suspect that the murder may have been committed over political rivalry. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and additional police forces were also deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

The deceased is Santhosh, a resident of Chinnappa Garden and a member of BJP Yuva Morcha. The arrested are Wasim and Philips and police are on the lookout for the two other people who are absconding.

According to police, Santhosh was having tea at a tea stall when the four accused, who are said to be associated with other political parties, picked a fight with him and stabbed him several times before fleeing the scene. Santhosh was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

It is said that Santhosh was given the responsibility of a polling booth in view of the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections. He took part actively in election-related activities and the accused allegedly nursed a grudge against him over this. The four were allegedly planning to eliminate him over the last couple of days and finally attacked him on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Chethan Singh Rathore said,“Santosh was stabbed in the thigh and died while undergoing treatment. The two main accused - Wasim and Philips - have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the other two.”