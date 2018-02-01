BENGALURU: The total lunar eclipse on Wednesday evening attracted a huge crowd at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, thanks to the reference to a ‘Blood Moon’ (when one can witness the rise of an eclipsed moon). Many from across the city made plans to witness the celestial event. However, for the hundreds that showed up at the planetarium, the huge lines were a put-off, and many returned dejected.

In spite of the planetarium arranging several telescopes for those wanting a close look of the Super moon-Blood Moon-Blue Moon effect that occurred after 38 years, visitors complained of being deprived of a chance to use the telescopes, thanks to a large number of people waiting. Besides, a thick tree cover also contributed to no clear line of sight. Even those who got their own telescopes had a hard time setting up base initially.

A family uses their own telescope to watch the Blood Moon on Wednesday; A woman checks out the eclipse at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium | pushkar v; nagaraja gadekal

“We stood in line for close to half-an-hour and then saw the futility of waiting,” said a Russian national living in the city. She had come to the planetarium along with a friend. But eventually they decided to go home and witness the eclipse after a seemingly endless wait.The crowd, which was easily more than 1,000 people, consisted of children from schools, astronomers, as well as those simply curious.

“The view was a little blurred and the telescope was constantly being adjusted. I did not get to see it clearly,” complained a young man who had come from Sanjaynagar.For others, preferential treatment to some government officials irked them. “Civil service officers were taken to another telescope at a different and a higher level. I stood for one hour in the line and still did not get a chance to see the moon,” said Mangala, a resident of Madhav Nagar.

Others came ready with binoculars.“I had a doubt if I would get a chance to see the eclipse because of the amount of hype generated. Anyway, I just wanted to have a look and we are now heading to a friend’s house nearby which has a terrace towering over other buildings,” said Anjali, who stays near Chalukya Circle.