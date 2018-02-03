BENGALURU: To teach a lesson to his first wife who had filed a complaint against him, a man along with his second wife made a hoax call to the police saying that his first wife had planned to plant explosives at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Though the incident took place a week ago, the Vidyaranyapura police, who had just taken a non-cognisable case, registered an FIR on Thursday, following direction from a court.

The man, identified as Prakash Rathod, called a police officer attached to Vidyaranyapura police station and informed that a woman had planned to plant explosives at KIA. The police swung into action and verified call records and later established that it was a hoax call. Prakash and his second wife allegedly hatched a plan to put his first wife in trouble.

A senior police officer said that on January 26, police officer Marigowda received a call and the caller informed that a woman, Madhu, who is a naxal, had plans to place an explosive in KIA and insisted that she should be arrested soon. Police gathered information about the phone call and discovered that it belonged to Veena, second wife of Prakash.

Then they contacted Madhu and she told them that Prakash and Veena are targeting her since a few months and a family dispute case was filed in Vidyaranyapura. Prakash had collected phone numbers of Marigowda a few months ago when they had approached Vidyaranyapura police. Thus he directly called him and tried to fix Madhu. “However, we are investigating the case to take necessary action against the couple who are absconding,” police said. Since the incident took place a week ago, the police had not registered a case. But the court on Thursday ordered to take action against the caller.

In September 2015, Gokul Machery, alias MG Gokul, had made a hoax threat call to KIA’s terminal crew as he wanted put his friend Siju Jose in jail as he had a crush on the latter’s wife and wanted to marry her. Gokul was arrested by the CCB police. He was found to have murdered his own wife earlier.