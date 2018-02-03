BENGALURU: In the recent weeks, the Kempegowda International Airport has seen an increase in gold smuggling and the new trend seems to be to smuggle in the precious metal in smaller quantities. Six incidents have been reported within 19 days and the customs officials have unearthed six such smuggling cases and seized 2.22kg gold worth Rs 69.35 lakh.

According to customs intelligence unit officials, in six cases, Indian passengers were caught for carrying gold. In four cases, passengers arrived from middle-eastern countries and in two cases the passengers arrived from Colombo.

On February 1, Mohammed Mustafa (39) arrived from Dubai with concealed silver-coated gold wires in the trolley bag.

On January 25, Shafnasmayil Aboobaker (21) came from Dubaiwith concealed mercury-coated gold wire weighing 332 grams valued at `10.35 lakh in his trolley bags’ sides.

In another case, on 24 January, Venkataramana (23) and Ramachandra Venkatesh (21) arrived in Bengaluru from Colombo. It was found that the passenger has concealed gold weighing 215 grams inside wax and hair cream boxes. On the same day, a passenger Anees Ahmed (35), who arrived from Jeddah, was intercepted and gold worth `10.76 lakh was found in his undergarments.

Again on January 24, Mohamed Nusrath (27) came from Sri Lanka and sleuths found him concealin 3 pieces of gold weighing 204.45 grams worth `6.4 lakh in his rectum.

On January 11, Malajil Babesh arrived from Qatar, and sleuths found gold dust mixed with paste and other ingredients weighing 644.38 worth `18.24 lakh.