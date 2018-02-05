BENGALURU: The city, which is experiencing a cold spell, witnessed one of the coldest nights of this winter on Saturday night with the minimum temperature touching 13.4 degrees Celsius. This temperature was also the lowest temperature for February in the last one decade, as per data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD website also says the minimum temperature is 3 degrees Celsius below expected temperature. The reading recorded at HAL Airport was even lower at 11.2 degreess Celsius while it was 11.8 degreess Celsius at Kempegowda International Airport.

The weather forecast on the IMD website says the city will continue to be colder than usual in the coming days, with the minimum temperatures forecast over the next week ranging from 14-17 degrees Celsius. Prior to this, the lowest temperature recorded in the city in February was 14 degrees Celsius in 2011 and 2012.

G M Srinivasa Reddy, Dirtector, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), said an anti-cyclonic circulation was causing the colder-than-usual weather, not just in the city, but across the state.