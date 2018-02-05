BENGALURU: The Siddaramaiah government came under fire from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising crime and crumbling infrastructure in Bengaluru. Karnataka has turned into a “criminal raj”; the alarming rise in crime rate in Bengaluru has turned IT city into “crime city”, Modi said as he attacked the Congress government.

“While the world is debating over the ease of doing business, in Bengaluru people are worried about ease of doing murder. This is a dangerous trend,” Modi said.

He expressed concern at the killings of BJP activists in Karnataka and termed it as a dangerous trend for democracy. He wanted the electorate of the state to give a befitting reply to this by voting out the Congress government.

Accusing the Siddaramaiah government of neglecting the infrastructure needs of Bengaluru, Modi cited his budgetary proposal of implementing Suburban Rail project at a cost of `17,000 crore in Bengaluru as proof of commitment to ramp up the infrastructure in the city. Work on the project will be launched soon and it will involve construction of 28 new stations and will ease the commuting woes of about 15 lakh people every day, he said.