BENGALURU: I am a 26-year-old male and suffer from frequent gastric attacks. I was recently admitted to the hospital and even after coming home, I felt constantly nauseous. My eating and sleeping routines are not proper. Please help on how I can avoid such situations in future. I do live alone and smoke up but don’t drink alcohol.

Gastritis is a very generic term used by people to mean different things. In true sense, it means inflammation of the stomach and manifests as upper abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, vomiting, reduced or increased hunger, nocturnal awakening and rarely with black stools. It is usually caused by a bacteria called H.pylori, analgesics (pain killers), alcohol & stress. Smoking impairs healing. Having a good lifestyle and eating healthy help. As the specificities of your case aren’t clear it is better to revisit your physician and discuss with him.

I am 64-year-old female and suffer from acute gastric. Whenever I eat something oily and delicious I get a burning sensation on my chest. What can this be and how can I remedy it?

Burning sensation in the chest is usually a symptom of Gerd. Gerd is where stomach contents are moving back into the esophagus or the food pipe. Eating spicy food only makes it more apparent and oily food reduces the gastric emptying thereby promoting GERD. However in elderly people, more so if there is anemia or weight loss it is better to get an endoscopy to rule out more sinister issues in the stomach or esophagus. Eating light and sleeping with head end elevation, maintaining a good body weight as well as doing some diaphragmatic exercises will help. You can consult a doctor for further evaluation and medications.

- Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

