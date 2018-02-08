BENGALURU: Following colder than usual conditions last week, the city experienced cloudy skies and some rainfall on Wednesday. This brought about a moderation from last week as the minimum temperature considerably increased while the maximum temperature reduced.

Drizzles were seen in a few areas such as Malleswaram and Electronics City, while some areas such as Victoria Layout experienced a short period of heavy spell.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s website, partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night are forecast from Thursday to Sunday. However, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has forecast light rain only on Thursday. Tuesday night’s minimum temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius and three degrees above the expected temperature as per the IMD — seven degrees higher than the February’s record-low of 13.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday night.

Similar conditions are being observed across the state. Dr G S Srinivasa Reddy, Director, KSNDMC, said parts of Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur districts had experienced 10-12 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, with light rain was seen in the Belagavi and Dharwad.

Reddy attributed the changed conditions to the formation of a trough over eastern and western coasts.

“The trough is expected to affect conditions for two days - Wednesday and Thursday, and has caused maximum temperatures to drop by 4-5 degrees Celsius across state, especially parts of south interior,” he said.

Reddy said the earlier anti-cyclonic depression over Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh that had caused cold conditions still exists. In addition, there is also a cyclonic circulation over the Konkan coast and Goa, and a combination of all these conditions is at play.