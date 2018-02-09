Celebrate day of love with food
BENGALURU: Love is the secret ingredient in good food. Show your affection by cooking up Valentine's Day specials, using recipes shared by top chefs in city
Chocolate D Amore
Ingredients
For Hazelnut crisp
Dark chocolate - 50 g
Nutella hazelnut paste - 63g
Oats or tuile crisp - 48 g
Method
Melt the dark chocolate.
Combine with Nutella paste.
Fold in oats crisps.
Spread in heart shape mould with thickness of 0.5 cm and set in freezer.
For mousse
Ingredients
Dark chocolate 150 g
Milk 112 g
Whipping cream 250 ml
Gelatine 3 g
Method
Boil the milk. Add over the dark chocolate to melt.
Add soaked gelatin to it.
Once cooled, fold in whipped cream.
For Chocolate glaze
Ingredients
Water - 145 g
Sugar - 195 g
Liquid whip cream - 120g
Gelatin - 12 g
Cocoa powder - 60g
Method
Soak the gelatin in water and set aside for minimum 5 minutes.
In a sauce pan place the castor sugar, water, cocoa powder, liquid whip cream and bring to boil .
Take off from heat add in the gelatin, blend with a hand blender and pass through a sieve.
For Assembling
Line heart shape molds
Add the mousse inside the mold in layers
Add the crisp top of the mousse
keep chocolate mousse in the deep freezer for 4 hours
Glaze the frozen entremet with chocolate glaze and white neutral glaze brushing and serve with fresh strawberry and rose petals .
– Chef Shanth Kumar R B,
Misu Kitchen
Red Velvet Pastry
Ingredients
For Sponge
Red Velvet Premix (eggless)
For Frosting
Cream Cheese - 480 gm
Icing Sugar - 220 gm
Soft Butter - 110 gm
Whipped Cream - 300 gm
Method
In a kitchen maid bowl measure out the premix, flour and water. With a paddle attachment, mix well.
When the water is completely incorporated and a batter is formed.
Add in the oil in parts and slowly paddle the mixture. Mix well.
Pour the batter in an aluminum tray, lined with butter paper.
Bake at 180 degree centigrade for 13 minutes.
Remove and let it cool down at room temperature and then put it in the chiller.
Valentine Macaroon Sandwich
Ingredients
Almond powder 300 gms
Icing sugar 300 gms
Egg white 115 gms
Castor sugar 300 gms
Water 100 gms
Egg white 115 gms
Method
Mix almond powder, icing sugar and egg white well. Add red coloring as well at this time only.
Make Italian meringue by beating next egg white and boiling water and sugar to 117 degrees .
Pipe the mix on sil pat and bake on a pre heated oven at 160 degrees for 12-13 mins.
Sandwich the macaroons with strawberry butter cream.
To make the butter cream, cream 100 gms of unsalted butter and 80 gms of icing sugar till it becomes light and soft.
Add strawberry puree to add flavor to the butter cream.
Sandwich the macaroons with butter cream and decorate with various shapes of heart cutout from red colour chocolate.
- Chef Rahul Shetty,
Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield
White dhokla
Ingredients
Rice-3 cups
Urad dal- 1cup
Curd - 4tbsp
Salt- as required
Green chilli paste - 1tsp
Asofoetida- 1/4tsp
Red chilli powder- for sprinkling
Oil- 1tbsp
Procedure
Soak rice and urad dal for 5 hours.
Grind it into a paste, it should be idly batter consistency. Add curd.
Keep it to ferment for 8 hours.
After batter gets fermented add Salt, chilli paste, Oil, asofoetida.
Pour 3 to 4 ladies of batter into a deep greased plate and steam it for 15 to 20mins.
Garnish with mustard crackled in oil and serve it with coriander chutney.
Sejal Shah, co-owner/chef, MAIA - Bangalore
Coffee Sangria
Ingredients
Sangria Base
Cold brewed coffee -- 700ml*
Orange/Tangerine cut into segments - 1
Lemon/lime cut into segments - 1
Any other citrus fruit (grapefruit/kumquats etc)
1/2 a granny smith apple/any sour apple sliced into thin segments
4/5 tbsps of simple syrup ( water + sugar in the ratio of 1:1)
Juice from 1/2 an orange
If required, tequila/vodka - 90ml
Note: To make your cold brew at home -- coarse ground your beans, add it into a french press with cold water in the ratio of 1:7 (e.i. for 100gms of coffee add 700ml of water). Let it brew for 12 hrs, before plunging.
Method
Mix cold brewed coffee with all the fruits, orange juice and simple syrup. Let it sit for an hour.
Top with alcohol is desired.
Serve over ice, along with the fruits.
Tapaswini Purnesh, Director -
Marketing & Promotions of Classic Coffees
Raspberry Éclair
Ingredients
For Choux
Water - 200 gm
Butter - 100 gm
Flour - 120 gm
Egg - 4
Salt - a pinch
Sugar - 2 gm
For Raspberry cream
Whipped cream - 100 gm
Raspberry puree - 100 gm
Crème Anglaise - 50 gm
For Crème Anglaise
Cooking cream - 100gm
Milk - 100gm
Sugar - 80 gm
Egg yolk - 2 numbers
Method
For Choux
Take water, butter, salt and sugar in a saucepan. Bring it to a boiling point. Add the flour and cook till the raw smell is gone. And the mixture leaves the base of the pan.
Continuously stir the mixture while cooking.
Take off heat and empty in a kitchen bowl. Pat the mixture for a while. When slightly warm start adding eggs one by one. Paddle till all eggs are added. And the Chao paste is ready.
Pipe out 5 inch long strips on a silicon mat. Bake at 200 degree Celsius for 30 mins. Don’t open the oven during this time and allow it to dry for 130 degree at 15 mins.
For Crème Anglaise
In a saucepan, boil cooking cream and sugar. After it’s boiled- remove from heat and temper by adding egg yolks, while stirring simultaneously. Warm the crème Anglaise till it thickens.
For Raspberry cream
Mix crème Anglaise and puree in a bowl. Fold in the whipped cream with the above mixture.
For Assembling
Make a small hole at the bottom of the éclair with the help of a skewer. Pipe in the raspberry cream, dip the top of the éclair in red chocolate. Garnish with chocolate sticks, raspberry and cream.
Pastry Chef Paul Besra, Bengaluru Baking Company, JW Marriott
White Chocolate & Lemon Pastry
Ingredients
White chocolate - 135 gms
Fresh cream - 170 gms
Whip cream - 285 gms
Vanilla bean - 1 no
Vanilla extract - 10 gm
Cream cheese - 145 gm
Gelatin - 12 gm
Lemon - 5 no
Egg yolk - 250 gm
Butter - 185 gm
Castor sugar - 185 gm
Method
For lemon curd, cook sugar and butter on a double boiler. Add eggs and whiSK well along with egg yolks when butter gets melted.
Cook it for about one hour. Add lemon juice slowly.
Let it thicken. Remove from range. Cool.
For white chocolate cremeaux, boil cream with vanilla. Add to chocolate.
Add bloomed gelatin. Emulsify.
Add whip cream and vanilla extract into the mix.
Cover and rest. Add cream cheese to mix and whip to medium peak.
Pour it heart shape designer mould. Freeze.
Scoop from the center. Fill lemon curd. Place vanilla cake sponge.
Garnish with small chocolate hearts.
Chef de Partie, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, Chef Rahul Shetty