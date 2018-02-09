BENGALURU: Love is the secret ingredient in good food. Show your affection by cooking up Valentine's Day specials, using recipes shared by top chefs in city

Chocolate D Amore

Ingredients

For Hazelnut crisp

Dark chocolate - 50 g

Nutella hazelnut paste - 63g

Oats or tuile crisp - 48 g

Method

Melt the dark chocolate.

Combine with Nutella paste.

Fold in oats crisps.

Spread in heart shape mould with thickness of 0.5 cm and set in freezer.

For mousse

Ingredients

Dark chocolate 150 g

Milk 112 g

Whipping cream 250 ml

Gelatine 3 g

Method

Boil the milk. Add over the dark chocolate to melt.

Add soaked gelatin to it.

Once cooled, fold in whipped cream.

For Chocolate glaze

Ingredients

Water - 145 g

Sugar - 195 g

Liquid whip cream - 120g

Gelatin - 12 g

Cocoa powder - 60g

Method

Soak the gelatin in water and set aside for minimum 5 minutes.

In a sauce pan place the castor sugar, water, cocoa powder, liquid whip cream and bring to boil .

Take off from heat add in the gelatin, blend with a hand blender and pass through a sieve.

For Assembling

Line heart shape molds

Add the mousse inside the mold in layers

Add the crisp top of the mousse

keep chocolate mousse in the deep freezer for 4 hours

Glaze the frozen entremet with chocolate glaze and white neutral glaze brushing and serve with fresh strawberry and rose petals .

– Chef Shanth Kumar R B,

Misu Kitchen

Red Velvet Pastry

Ingredients

For Sponge

Red Velvet Premix (eggless)

For Frosting

Cream Cheese - 480 gm

Icing Sugar - 220 gm

Soft Butter - 110 gm

Whipped Cream - 300 gm

Method

In a kitchen maid bowl measure out the premix, flour and water. With a paddle attachment, mix well.

When the water is completely incorporated and a batter is formed.

Add in the oil in parts and slowly paddle the mixture. Mix well.

Pour the batter in an aluminum tray, lined with butter paper.

Bake at 180 degree centigrade for 13 minutes.

Remove and let it cool down at room temperature and then put it in the chiller.

Valentine Macaroon Sandwich

Ingredients

Almond powder 300 gms

Icing sugar 300 gms

Egg white 115 gms

Castor sugar 300 gms

Water 100 gms

Egg white 115 gms

Method

Mix almond powder, icing sugar and egg white well. Add red coloring as well at this time only.

Make Italian meringue by beating next egg white and boiling water and sugar to 117 degrees .

Pipe the mix on sil pat and bake on a pre heated oven at 160 degrees for 12-13 mins.

Sandwich the macaroons with strawberry butter cream.

To make the butter cream, cream 100 gms of unsalted butter and 80 gms of icing sugar till it becomes light and soft.

Add strawberry puree to add flavor to the butter cream.

Sandwich the macaroons with butter cream and decorate with various shapes of heart cutout from red colour chocolate.

- Chef Rahul Shetty,

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

White dhokla

Ingredients

Rice-3 cups

Urad dal- 1cup

Curd - 4tbsp

Salt- as required

Green chilli paste - 1tsp

Asofoetida- 1/4tsp

Red chilli powder- for sprinkling

Oil- 1tbsp

Procedure

Soak rice and urad dal for 5 hours.

Grind it into a paste, it should be idly batter consistency. Add curd.

Keep it to ferment for 8 hours.

After batter gets fermented add Salt, chilli paste, Oil, asofoetida.

Pour 3 to 4 ladies of batter into a deep greased plate and steam it for 15 to 20mins.

Garnish with mustard crackled in oil and serve it with coriander chutney.

Sejal Shah, co-owner/chef, MAIA - Bangalore

Coffee Sangria

Ingredients

Sangria Base

Cold brewed coffee -- 700ml*

Orange/Tangerine cut into segments - 1

Lemon/lime cut into segments - 1

Any other citrus fruit (grapefruit/kumquats etc)

1/2 a granny smith apple/any sour apple sliced into thin segments

4/5 tbsps of simple syrup ( water + sugar in the ratio of 1:1)

Juice from 1/2 an orange

If required, tequila/vodka - 90ml

Note: To make your cold brew at home -- coarse ground your beans, add it into a french press with cold water in the ratio of 1:7 (e.i. for 100gms of coffee add 700ml of water). Let it brew for 12 hrs, before plunging.

Method

Mix cold brewed coffee with all the fruits, orange juice and simple syrup. Let it sit for an hour.

Top with alcohol is desired.

Serve over ice, along with the fruits.

Tapaswini Purnesh, Director -

Marketing & Promotions of Classic Coffees

Raspberry Éclair

Ingredients

For Choux

Water - 200 gm

Butter - 100 gm

Flour - 120 gm

Egg - 4

Salt - a pinch

Sugar - 2 gm

For Raspberry cream

Whipped cream - 100 gm

Raspberry puree - 100 gm

Crème Anglaise - 50 gm

For Crème Anglaise

Cooking cream - 100gm

Milk - 100gm

Sugar - 80 gm

Egg yolk - 2 numbers

Method

For Choux

Take water, butter, salt and sugar in a saucepan. Bring it to a boiling point. Add the flour and cook till the raw smell is gone. And the mixture leaves the base of the pan.

Continuously stir the mixture while cooking.

Take off heat and empty in a kitchen bowl. Pat the mixture for a while. When slightly warm start adding eggs one by one. Paddle till all eggs are added. And the Chao paste is ready.

Pipe out 5 inch long strips on a silicon mat. Bake at 200 degree Celsius for 30 mins. Don’t open the oven during this time and allow it to dry for 130 degree at 15 mins.

For Crème Anglaise

In a saucepan, boil cooking cream and sugar. After it’s boiled- remove from heat and temper by adding egg yolks, while stirring simultaneously. Warm the crème Anglaise till it thickens.

For Raspberry cream

Mix crème Anglaise and puree in a bowl. Fold in the whipped cream with the above mixture.

For Assembling

Make a small hole at the bottom of the éclair with the help of a skewer. Pipe in the raspberry cream, dip the top of the éclair in red chocolate. Garnish with chocolate sticks, raspberry and cream.

Pastry Chef Paul Besra, Bengaluru Baking Company, JW Marriott

White Chocolate & Lemon Pastry

Ingredients

White chocolate - 135 gms

Fresh cream - 170 gms

Whip cream - 285 gms

Vanilla bean - 1 no

Vanilla extract - 10 gm

Cream cheese - 145 gm

Gelatin - 12 gm

Lemon - 5 no

Egg yolk - 250 gm

Butter - 185 gm

Castor sugar - 185 gm

Method

For lemon curd, cook sugar and butter on a double boiler. Add eggs and whiSK well along with egg yolks when butter gets melted.

Cook it for about one hour. Add lemon juice slowly.

Let it thicken. Remove from range. Cool.

For white chocolate cremeaux, boil cream with vanilla. Add to chocolate.

Add bloomed gelatin. Emulsify.

Add whip cream and vanilla extract into the mix.

Cover and rest. Add cream cheese to mix and whip to medium peak.

Pour it heart shape designer mould. Freeze.

Scoop from the center. Fill lemon curd. Place vanilla cake sponge.

Garnish with small chocolate hearts.

Chef de Partie, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, Chef Rahul Shetty