BENGALURU: How much do you love bacon? At Chili’s, they have introduced a range of quirky Margaritas and one of them is Bacon Tequila. The restaurant chain scores for inventiveness and playfulness with this line of drinks, but that’s about all we can say.

Bacon BBQ Margarita is for the meat lovers, through and through. There is much BBQ sauce and a sweet and sour mix, and flavoured with tequila. The meaty flavour fills your mouth and, if you feel you can have more meat, you can chew on the tongue of bacon that comes as the cocktail decoration. If you favour mild-flavoured meats, like chicken, then keep two tables away from this cocktail. But, if you are the kind who’ll reach for the fork at the sight of a pig, try this with cautious sips (we dare you to gulp it down and keep it there).

Perhaps we don’t have enough barbeque memories to appreciate the Bacon Margarita, so we try the Sweet Saffron Margarita. This is meant to help you recall your festive days with saffron-flavoured pedas or yoghurt. The aroma is inviting, but the cocktail hits you with its high sugary note. It is like you walked into a shrill Diwali party. If you miss that boisterous fun, then you may be able to appreciate this drink.

Pomegranate Margarita too suffers from this overdose of synthetic sugaryness. It has grenadine and fruit flavour. There is a bit of basil in the cocktail, I suggest you portion it out through the drink. You will need its sensible peppery flavour to balance out the fruitiness.

There is the Curry Leaves Margarita which works reasonably well, thanks to the freshness of curry leaves and a note of sourness.

And I’ve saved the best for last, and it is truly a saving grace. The one Margarita that will win over everyone at the table is Presidente Margarita. This one has brandy, tequila and orange liqueur. It is mild and citrusy, and sweet and sour. Order this one any day.

Address: Chili's American Grill and Bar, 100 Ft Road, HAL 2nd Stage Approx. price for two: `1,500