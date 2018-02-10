BENGALURU: The 10th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) will be inaugurated on February 22, said the event’s organisers on Friday. The closing ceremony and awards distribution will be held on March 1.

The film festival, which sees regular participation by foreign delegates, will be hosting personalities like film producer Marc Baschet, Australian script advisor Claire Dobbin, Iranian actresss Fatemeh Motamed-Arya and many others this year.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the festival on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha while Governor Vajubhai Vala will present the awards to the winners of various competitions under the Asian, Indian and Kannada film sections.

This year, movie screenings, which will commence from February 23, will be held at 11 screens at the PVR Cinemas Orion Mall and Dr. Raj Bhavan, Karnataka Film Artists Association, Chamrajpet, Bengaluru.

Around 200 films, from about 60 countries, will be showcased at the festival. These include films which are part of the competition as well as films that focus on contemporary world cinema and films focusing on Thailand, Canada, Germany, and Latin America.

There will also be retrospectives on Russian director Aleksey Balabanov, Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukhtankar and N. Lakshminarayan. Homage will also be paid to Parvathamma Rajkumar, R.N. Sudarshan, and Kashinath.