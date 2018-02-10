BENGALURU: To facilitate easy access to the ongoing Mahamastakabhisheka festival at Shravanabelegola, the Kannur/Karwar Express will be diverted along this route for four days in a week.

The KSR Bengaluru – Kannur – KSR Bengaluru Express and KSR Bengaluru –Karwar – KSR Bengaluru Express will be diverted to run via the new line from Shravanabelagola and Hassan four days a week. For the rest of the days, the train will run via Mysuru, said an official release.

The KSR Bengaluru – Kannur/Karwar four-days-a-week Express will run as combined train from KSR Bengaluru up to Mangalore Central.

From Mangalore Central, Train No.16511 will run as KSR Bengaluru – Kannur Express and Train No.16513 will run as KSR Bengaluru - Karwar Express. The train from KSR will leave at 7.15 pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The date of diversion will be with effect from Feburary 10 for the train leaving from Bengaluru and from February 11 for the train leaving from Kannur/Karwar.

Via Mysuru

The KSR Bengaluru – Kannur/Karwar Express will leave KSR Bengaluru every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to reach the destination the next day without any change in existing timings. This will come into effect from February 11. In the return direction, Kannur/Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Tri-weekly Express will leave Kannur/Karwar every Thursday, Friday and Saturday and arrive at KSR Bengaluru on the next day via Mysuru without any change in existing timings. This will be effected from February 15.