BENGALURU: A 28-year-old garment factory employee was killed and two of his friends were injured when a speeding gas tanker rammed into their two-wheeler on Tumakuru Road flyover near Peenya on Friday night. The friends were riding triples and no one was wearing helmets.

The deceased Veeresh was a resident of Arishinakunte near Nelamangala. The injured are N Gowda (21) and Veeranna (25) of Goraguntepalya. All three were employees of a garment factory at Peenya.

A senior police officer said Gowda, who was riding the two-wheeler, was taking Veeresh to the lattter’s house after work at 11.30 pm. Their friend Veeranna was also riding with them. When they were on the Tumakuru Road flyover, a speeding gas tanker rammed into their bike while trying to overtake them. The impact was such that the bike skidded for about 100 metres. Veeresh came under the wheels of the tanker and died on the spot while Gowda and Veeranna hit the parapet wall. Passersby rushed the injured to a hospital where they are recovering.

Following the accident, traffic was affected on the busy flyover. Peenya traffic police rushed to the spot and cleared the logjam. Tanker driver Ganesh has been arrested on charges of reckless driving. “We have recorded the statements of the injured. They said they were not wearing helmets. They were not under the influence of alcohol,” a police officer said.