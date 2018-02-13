BENGALURU: In what is being considered a serious security lapse, a man identified as Bhaskar on Monday reached the Chief Minister’s chamber in Vidhana Soudha posing as a security staff. The man was later apprehended.He was later taken to Vidhana Soudha police station for questioning. According to police, Bhaskar wanted to give a complaint to the CM. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was not in his chamber as he was out on a campaign with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

A senior police officer said that around 11.30am, Bhaskar was seen near Kengal Hanumanthiah’s statue. When the police staffers questioned him, he said he was a staff member at Vidhana Soudha. He was stopped at gate number 3 during a routine check by the dog squad. But since he did not have any ID, the police personnel grew suspicious of him and took him to the police station.

A police officer said, “During inquiry, Bhaskar said that he had failed in Class 8 and wanted to give a complaint to the CM. He seems mentally disturbed. However, he did not tell us the exact reason for the complaint.” Bhaskar is a native of Tamil Nadu residing in Kalkere near Horamavu. This incident is being looked into as a serious security breach as the general public is usually not allowed into Vidhana Soudha without a security pass and ID. It is a high security area where even photography is prohibited.