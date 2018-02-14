BENGALURU: A 23-year-old just-married man from Rajasthan, who was in Bengaluru to make a living, was stabbed to death for resisting a gang of robbers who tried to snatch his mobile phone on BVK Iyengar Road near KR Market at 8.30pm on Monday. Police saw the incident on CCTV camera footage obtained from the area.

Bhawar Ram

The incident took place when the youth, Bhawar Ram, was on his way home in Cottonpet from Living Style, a cloth store on BVK Iyengar Road where he worked. The unidentified robbers tried to rob him of his phone in front of Panchakesari Jewellers.Bhawar, however, resisted the robbers. This is when one of them stabbed him in his thigh before snatching his phone. The gang then fled the spot.A shocked Bhawar ran for almost a kilometre to his friend Suresh Kumar Sain’s shop but collapsed there never to be revived again.

He bled to death after being stabbed in the thigh. Victoria Hospital doctors said his bleeding became more profuse because he ran that distance after sustaining a deep wound that ruptured an artery in his thigh.

It was Suresh who rushed Bhawar to the nearby Victoria Hospital. Suresh told The New Indian Express, “It was around 8.45pm. I was still working in my shop when Bhawar came running and crying. He could not say a word. He was bleeding profusely and then fell unconscious.“Meanwhile, almost 50 people gathered at the spot. But nobody helped. Helpless, I put him in an autorickshaw and took him to Victoria Hospital.”

Bhawar was rushed to the emergency ward , but was then declared dead.“For no fault of his, his young wife is now a widow back home. We are poor people who come to cities to make a living. I never thought I would see this day. I want my friend to get justice. But I wonder if anybody will help us,” said Suresh, who is Bhawar’s childhood friend.

Bhawar was a native of Ganji village of Jalore district in Rajasthan and had arrived in Bengaluru a month ago — just after getting married — in search of a job.KR Market police, who were alerted by the Victoria Hospital staff about the incident, obtained CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the killers.

The autopsy was conducted and his uncle, who lives in Chamarajpet, was informed. Bhawar’s body was taken to Rajasthan on Tuesday to perform the last rites.