BENGALURU: Visvesvaraya Technological University has directed all its affiliated colleges to go paperless and strictly asked them to communicate only through email.

An official circular from the varsity’s registrar (administration) to principals says: “As the university is moving towards less paper and paperless office, principals of all affiliated colleges have been directed to check the university website for notifications and general circulars. No hard copy of the circular and notification will be sent to colleges through post here after.”

However, in case of important communication such as college affiliation notification, both hard and soft copy will be sent.Prof Jagannath Reddy, registrar (administration) said, “This move is environmental friendly, it will avoid delay in reaching the communication through post and save postal expenses.”

According to the varsity, every day there are at least two communications from the university to all affiliated colleges. There are at least 200 colleges affiliated to VTU. The registrar however clarified that this paperless move will be applicable only to administrative matters and not examination related issues.