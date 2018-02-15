BENGALURU: A 26-year-old woman allegedly set her two children ablaze and then immolated self in Sanjayanagar locality of Marathahalli on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Ramalamma, her son Basavanth (4) and daughter Hasini (2). Ramalamma was married to Magendra, a daily wager and the couple hail from Tamil Nadu.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 8.30am after Magendra left home for work.

Soon after Ramalamma poured kerosene on the kids before immolating herself, the neighbours were alerted by the screams. However, they could not rescue them as the door was locked from inside.

Ramalamma was undergoing treatment for her mental illness in NIMHANS and she had returned from her native only four days ago, claimed her husband.

The HAL police reached the spot and the bodies were shifted Bowring hospital for postmortem.