BENGALURU: A 22-year-old driver was stabbed to death by his friend after they both allegedly fought over a girl. The incident took place in Kanchiganaala village in Doddaballapura Rural police station limits in Bengaluru Rural district, on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Harish, a goods auto rickshaw driver. The police are on the lookout for the accused, Santhosh, a daily wage worker. Both the deceased and the accused were residents of Kanchiganaala.

According to the police, Harish used to like a girl whom Santhosh liked too. She belonged to the same community as Santhosh. Though they were good friends, this issue had led to a fight between them over the last few months. Even three to four days ago, they had allegedly fought over the same matter. On Tuesday, around 6.30 pm, they both engaged in a heated argument over the girl. A furious Santhosh went back home and returned with a knife. He allegedly stabbed Harish in the chest five to six times and escaped. Though the villagers rushed Harish to a hospital, he was declared brought dead.

“Preliminary probe revealed that Santhosh murdered Harish because of the girl. It is not clear whether Santhosh liked the girl or he didn't like the fact that Harish was loving a girl who belonged to his community. It is also revealed that Harish had said that he would propose his love to the girl on Valentine’s Day and this angered Santhosh. We are investigating the case to know the reasons that led to the murder. Once the accused is arrested, we will get a clear picture,” the Doddaballapura Rural police, who have registered a murder case, added.