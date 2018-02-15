Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar shows a box of dried fish in which the marijuana was kept to prevent its smell from spreading | Nagaraja Gadekal

BENGALURU: In three different cases, Bengaluru city police have seized a total 130 kg marijuana worth Rs 39 lakh and arrested six persons on Wednesday.Koramangala police has arrested Naveen Kumar (29) with 40 kg of marijuana, Hulimavu police arrested Basavaraj (28), resident of Yelachenahalli, native of Kanakapura, Magendra (22), resident of JP Nagar and native of Kollegal, and Govindaraj (29), resident of Kothanur and native of Tamil Nadu, with 75 kg marijuana and Mico Layout police arrested two persons from Odisha — Jugar Samal (30) and Lokanath (32) — with 15 kg of marijuana.

Koramangala police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old offender who was selling marijuana in bulk.The arrested Naveen Kumar, a resident of Chamarajanagar district, was found with 40 kg marijuana and a Tata Indica car which he used to transport it.The police said Naveen was selling marijuana since many years and had recently bought a site in Hanoor in Kollegala taluk to construct a house. Naveen was previously caught by Kamakshipalya police in a case of robbery.

An arrest warrant was issued for not attending court proceedings, but he had managed to evade arrests.

Hulimavu police have arrested three people including a Tamil Nadu native man who sold marijuana rolling it inside chapatis and have seized 75 kg marijuana from him.The arrested are Govindaraj (29), a resident of Kothanur and native of Tamil Nadu, Basavaraj (28), resident of Yelachenahalli, native of Kanakapura and Magendra (22), resident of JP Nagar and native of Kollegal taluk.

The accused came to Bengaluru 10 years ago and started working as painters. As they realized that there was good money in marijuana business, they took it up.According to police, Govindaraju used to work in a hotel and was selling marijuana to selected customers.He used to hand it over to them by rolling it inside chapatis.

According to sources, the seized marijuana was brought from Vishakapatnam to sell it in the city.

The accused brought it here by putting it inside boxes of dried fish to prevent the marijuana’s smell from spreading.

BOUGHT IT FROM ODISHA TO SELL IN BENGALURU

Mico Layout police have arrested two persons from Odisha who sold marijuana in Bengaluru and have seized 15 kg. The arrested are Jugar Samal (30) and Lokanath (32), both natives of Odisha who lived near Anekal in city. According to police, the accused used to buy marijuana for a lower cost in Odisha and brought it to city and sold it here. The accused targeted students and software engineers.