BENGALURU: Pandit Raghavendra Nakod, a tabla maestro from the popular Nakod family, grew up in a musical environment with father Pt Balachandra Nakod and grandfather Pt Arjun Nakod as Hindustani vocalists, and uncles Pt Raghunath Nakod and Pt Rajendra Nakod as tabla maestros.

“I always woken up to soothing riyaaz of uncles, father and grandfather and that inspired me to pursue music,” says Raghavendra, who is also a Research and Development Engineer at Nokia. “My father wanted me to be a Hindustani singer but I chose tabla because my uncle and guru Pt Raghunath Nakod influenced me greatly. I always felt at peace when my uncle played the tabla”.He started taking his lessons when he was seven years old, and was greatly influenced by the concerts his father took him to.

He says that his family’s engagement with music began with his grandfather Pt Arjunasa Nakod. “As a young boy, he sang in the presence of Pandit Panchakshari Gawai. Impressed by young Arjuna Nakod’s singing, Pt Panchakshari Gawai took the young boy along with him to train him in classical music,” says Raghavenrda, who was the youngest one to have been graded a ‘B’ by AIR.

When he was 15 years old, Raghavendra participated in a competition conducted by AIR in Delhi, at which veterans such as Suresh Talwalkar and others were present. The young boy came first and was rewarded with a ‘B’ high grade by AIR, among other gifts.

Raghavendra agrees that tabla is still considered an accompanying instrument, and not the central instrument in a performance. “There is also favouritism in the industry, with artists choosing the same accompanying artists over and over again. This deprives upcoming artists opportunities. To help musicians, even seniors, we have started Nadashree Music Foundation in Hubballi and Sthayi Music Foundation in Bengaluru. It arranges venues for them and offers them financial assistance,” says Raghavendra.

Raghavendra is a member of a band titled Fushion Trio, a team that comprises of drums, flute and tabla artists. He says that he enjoys classical, fusion and light music. His solo performances include Mysore Dasara Festival; Ottawa Festival and Toronto Festival Canada Spirit of Unity Concert in Vishakapattanam, and accompanists include Dr Gangubai Hangal, Pt Arjunasa Nakod, Vid Padma Talawalkar, Pt Ajay Pohnakar, Pt Venkatesh Kumar, Ustaad Shafique and Rafique Khan.He has won the Tamankar Tabla Award by Padmavibhushan Dr Gangubhai Hangal, among many others.

To contact Raghavendra Nakod, call on 85469 87872.